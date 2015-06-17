* Power unit sale seen completed within a year

* Substantial writedown to cause significant H1 net loss

* Shares fall 5.2 percent to five-year low (Adds CEO comments, details on Nigeria, background)

By Georgina Prodhan and Ilona Wissenbach

FRANKFURT/METZINGEN, Germany, June 17 German engineering services firm Bilfinger plans to put its Power business up for sale, its new chief executive said on Wednesday, cutting its losses after five group profit warnings in the past year.

The loss-making unit, which accounts for about a fifth of Bilfinger's total output and employs 11,000 people, has failed to keep pace with upheaval in Germany's energy sector that has hit some of its biggest clients, while forays abroad have had little success.

"We are confident that we will be able to find a new owner with experience in the project business that can take advantage of the future potential of the segment, primarily outside of Germany," said CEO Per Utnegaard, who took over on June 1.

The unit carries out maintenance and servicing of power plants. Utnegaard said the unpredictable project business, which accounts for about 60 percent of the Power business's output, no longer fitted Bilfinger's risk profile.

"Since the burdens of the Power business have increased again, we wanted to act without further delay and start the sale process," Utnegaard told Reuters by email. Bilfinger said it aimed to close a deal within a year.

Bilfinger, which in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House and the Munich Olympic Stadium, has already shed the construction business that was once its core.

European activist investment firm Cevian, which has lost money on paper on its now 26 percent holding in the company, has two appointees on the supervisory board including the chairman, and has supported the move towards higher-margin businesses.

SUBSTANTIAL IMPAIRMENT

Bilfinger said it expected the Power unit to make a first-half adjusted operating (EBITA) loss of about 100 million euros ($113 million), which it would report as discontinued operations.

The unit made adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) of 8 million euros on output of 1.45 billion euros in 2014.

A "substantial" goodwill impairment of the unit would, however, lead to a significant first-half group net loss.

For its continuing operations - industrial plant services and facility management - Bilfinger said it expected first-half adjusted EBITA in the "mid-double-digit million-euro range", compared with 87 million euros a year ago.

Shares in Bilfinger fell 5.2 percent in after-hours trading in Frankfurt to 35.77 euros, their lowest level since August 2009.

Bilfinger began several years ago to shift its emphasis to services, where profit margins were higher than those it could earn from constructing roads, bridges or buildings.

But the transformation went awry as Germany's so-called Energiewende - the shift to renewable energy - caused important Bilfinger customers such as utilities giants RWE and E.ON to slash their budgets.

As the scale of Bilfinger's problems began to unfold last year, Roland Koch - a former premier of the German state of Hesse - quit as CEO. Former CEO Herbert Bodner was brought back from the supervisory board to run the company in the interim.

Bilfinger's attempts to expand into often unfamiliar territory abroad were largely unsuccessful, and on Wednesday the company said it would sell its remaining 10 percent stake in a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria.

It said it expected net proceeds of about 100 million euros from this and the already announced sale of its stake in the parent Nigerian company in the second and third quarters.

($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Editing by Susan Thomas and Pravin Char)