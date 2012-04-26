* Prelios confirms Italian paper report
* Il Sole 24 Ore says deal worth 200 million euros
* Bilfinger declines to comment
* Prelios shares jump more than 12 percent
(Adds company confirmation, analyst comments)
MILAN, April 26 Italian real estate company
Prelios said on Thursday it was talking to German
builder Bilfinger & Berger and others over asset
sales, confirming an Italian press report that boosted its
shares more than 12 percent.
"The company confirms talks are under way, as part of a
competitive process, for the possible sale of its German service
platform," Prelios said in a statement.
"The process involves also German company Bilfinger & Berger,
which has expressed interest in buying stakes in some Italian
services units and in a minority stake in Prelios SGR," the
statement added.
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday that Bilfinger & Berger,
Germany's second-biggest builder, had offered to buy Italian
real estate group Prelios's German assets, 51 percent of its
Italian assets, and 10 percent of its asset management fund
Prelios SGR.
The 200 million euro ($264 million) deal is at an initial
stage, with due diligence about to be concluded, Italian daily
Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing financial sources.
Bilfinger Berger declined to comment.
Shares in Prelios were up 12 percent at 0.166 euros at 0924
GMT after a brief trading halt at the start of the day.
Bilfinger Berger was down 0.8 percent.
Mediobanca analysts said confirmation of talks was positive
for Prelios in that it "would allow Prelios to reduce corporate
debt, to refocus on pure (asset management) while signing a
joint venture with a leading player in the sector."
DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck said the reported deal value
of 200 million euros seemed too high compared with Prelios's
market capitalisation of 119 million euros.
He also said that while Prelios would fit well with
Bilfinger's strategy of expanding its facility management
business, the report did not seem very realistic.
"Since Prelios reported massive losses from revaluations and
restructuring in 2011 and Bilfinger avoided acquiring distressed
companies in history, we stay cautious for the time being."
Prelios, formerly owned by tyremaker Pirelli, is
21 percent controlled by a syndicate composed of Assicurazioni
Generali, Camfin, the Benetton family's Edizione
holding, Intesa San Paolo, Mediobanca and
Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti.
Lazard and Banca IMI are advising on the deal, which
has received interest from other international real estate
groups, Il Sole said.
The deal would come weeks after German carmaker Audi
announced the acquisition of Italian motorcycle maker
Ducati.
($1 = 07585 euro)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Maria
Sheahan in Frankfurt and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sophie
Walker)