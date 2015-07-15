FRANKFURT, July 15 Struggling German engineering services firm Bilfinger has won two deals to manage real estate for major European banks, a month after its new chief executive took office.

Bilfinger said the two deals won by its Building and Facility unit, its most successful business, were worth a total of about 600 million euros ($661 million) over five years.

The German company is chaired by a representative of activist investment group Cevian, its biggest shareholder, and has put its power plant services unit up for sale after six profit warnings within a year. ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)