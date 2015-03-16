FRANKFURT, March 16 German industrial services
group Bilfinger scrapped plans to move its
headquarters to a new building in Mannheim after cutting costs
and jobs to halt a slide in earnings.
"The ongoing restructuring programs have had an impact on
many of the Group's employees. In a situation like this, a new
headquarters building would send the wrong signal," Chief
Executive Herbert Bodner said in a statement on Monday.
The city of Mannheim, where Bilfinger is based, had said in
2012 that Bilfinger agreed to buy 4,400 square metres of land in
a new development called the Glueckstein District.
Bilfinger said on Monday it would look into options jointly
with the city for how the property could be used in the future,
without providing further details.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)