FRANKFURT Aug 9 German industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger still has about 500 million euros ($617.85 million) earmarked for acquisitions in the coming quarters, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We have invested about half of the 1 billion euros we said we had at our disposal," Roland Koch said during a conference call after the company published consensus-beating quarterly financial results.

He said Bilfinger could also continue making acquisitions after that money had been spent.

Bilfinger's most recent deal was the purchase of U.S.-based assembly and service specialist Westcon, announced in July, a move to diversify further from the construction sector.

($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)