MANNHEIM, Germany May 11 Bilfinger's ex-Chief Executive Per Utnegaard had "irregularities" with his travel expenses, which he has since paid back, Chairman Eckhard Cordes told shareholders at the company's annual meeting on Wednesday.

Utnegaard quit suddenly last month, leaving the struggling German engineering services group searching for a new CEO for the second time in under a year. Bilfinger said at the time he was leaving for personal reasons.

"There were irregularities with travel expenses," Cordes said, adding that no harm had been suffered by the company.

Bilfinger earlier reported a 5 percent drop in first-quarter output. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)