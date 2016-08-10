US STOCKS-Wall St slips after soft GDP data, earnings
* Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
FRANKFURT Aug 10 German engineering services group Bilfinger said it would invest more than 50 million euros ($56 million) to harmonise its IT systems and streamline administration in a move designed to improve competitiveness and eventually save money.
Bilfinger said on Wednesday the programme should enable it to save roughly 100 million euros annually, with initial savings in 2017 and the majority in 2018.
($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. stocks edged lower for a second consecutive session on Friday as some underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data cooled recent enthusiasm over policy actions by President Donald Trump.
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)