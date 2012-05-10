* Q1 EBIT 124 mln euros, in line with poll average

FRANKFURT, May 10 Bilfinger Berger, a German building and industrial service provider, said on Thursday asset sales helped more than double its first-quarter operating earnings.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 124 million euros ($160 million) in the three months through March, from 59 million euros in the same period a year earlier, in line with the consensus estimate in a Reuters poll.

"The figures are good, as expected, industrial services and construction earned slightly more than I thought they would," DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck said.

Bilfinger's shares were up 0.2 percent at 0629 GMT in Frankfurt floor trading.

Chief Executive Roland Koch confirmed he expects earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and net income adjusted for one-off effects to be "substantially" higher this year compared to 2011.

Koch sold 16 public-private partnership projects to the Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter and divested a 10 percent stake in Bilfinger's Nigerian division, boosting earnings by 65 million euros.

Bilfinger is transforming itself from a construction company into a services provider for utilities, engineering companies and governments and plans to rename itself as just "Bilfinger".

The company has said it has well over 1 billion euros available for acquisitions and plans to spend a considerable portion of that in 2012 and 2013.

Koch, former premier of the German state of Hesse, started his tenure at Bilfinger last year by promising higher profitability and has set a target of doubling net profit to 400 million euros.

The company trades at 12 times 12-month forward earnings, at an 11 percent premium to peers including Hochtief or Vinci, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Larger German peer Hochtief, controlled by Spain's ACS , reported a smaller than expected first-quarter loss on Tuesday and said its order backlog rose 10 percent to 50 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Mark Potter)