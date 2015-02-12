* 2014 adjusted EBITA 270 mln euro, meets target
* Dividend 2 euros per share vs 1.65 euro forecast
* Output seen down to 7.5 bln euros in 2015
* Offshore wind, marine divisions up for sale
* Shares jump 10 percent
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 German engineering firm
Bilfinger said it would pay a bigger dividend than
expected and sell its struggling offshore wind turbine division
after a 2014 marked by a 35 percent slide in operating profit
and a string of profit warnings.
Bilfinger's shares leapt 10 percent to a five-month high on
Thursday as investors hoped the company had put the crisis
behind it and would soon announce a new chief executive after
months of searching.
The firm's move towards more profitable services from
lower-margin construction and engineering coincided with painful
adjustments that key customers such as utilities RWE
and E.ON were making in response to Germany's switch
to renewable energy.
As those customers slashed spending, Bilfinger issued four
profit warnings in quick succession, prompting its two top
executives to quit and activist investor Cevian to boost its
stake to 26 percent.
Interim chief executive Herbert Bodner told journalists on a
conference call he was confident his eventual successor would
find no more skeletons in the cupboard.
"The goal was to clean house and to put the company in a
clear position for the future," he said. "It does not look as
though we will rise from the ashes like a phoenix in 2015 but I
am confident that Bilfinger has a good future."
The firm's adjusted earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) for 2014 came in at 270 million euros ($305
million), in line with analyst forecasts and meeting its own
target. Its 2014 net loss of 71 million euros was also in line
with expectations.
It announced a 2-euro dividend - well above the 1.65 euros
predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Bilfinger said it was putting its offshore wind turbine and
marine divisions up for sale. It took a 30 million-euro hit on
its offshore wind business in the third quarter as projects were
delayed.
It added it was in contact with interested parties about the
rest of its construction business, in Poland, after selling most
of the business to Swiss builder Implenia in its
ongoing quest to focus just on engineering services.
"We believe a turnaround might be on the cards for this year
once the new management is in place," Bankhaus Lampe analyst
Marc Gabriel wrote. "The dividend of 2 euros (3.95 percent
yield) looks attractive and has been surprisingly strong."
Bilfinger, which named a new finance chief on Tuesday,
forecast a drop in output to 7.5 billion euros from 7.69 billion
in 2015 and a "slight" improvement in adjusted EBITA.
"Because a considerable share of sales is currently
generated in difficult industries such as energy as well as oil
and gas, Bilfinger generally anticipates a reserved development
of its business," it said.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke and Pravin Char)