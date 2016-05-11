* Needs another 2-3 weeks to decide on sale of Building & Facility

* Power plant services unit already for sale

* Shares down 2.5 percent (Releads on AGM, adds shares, changes dateline from Frankfurt)

By Georgina Prodhan

MANNHEIM, Germany, May 11 Shareholders in struggling German engineering services group Bilfinger demanded in vain on Wednesday to be told whether the company would be broken up.

Bilfinger is selling one of its three businesses and is contemplating offers for a second, potentially leaving it only with its plant-engineering division, which is being restructured as it grapples with falling demand from the energy sector.

The company, under management and a chairman installed by activist investor and 26 percent shareholder Cevian, said in January it was examining unsolicited offers for its most profitable business, its real estate services unit.

The third unit, which services power plants, was put up for sale last year by Bilfinger, which in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House and the Munich Olympic stadium.

Bilfinger said on Wednesday it would still need another two to three weeks to make a decision on the real estate services business, frustrating shareholders at its annual meeting.

"There's an elephant in the room here," said Marc Tuengler, chief executive of DSW, Germany's biggest association for retail investors.

"A breakup as such is not necessarily a bad thing... but if it's being discussed, you have to give answers."

Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann, who is running the company on an interim basis after its latest chief executive quit after less than a year, shrugged and smiled when challenged once again to give clarity on the company's strategy.

He reiterated Bilfinger's determination to focus on its core services, markets and regions -- a strategy outlined by CEO Per Utnegaard before he quit abruptly last month.

Thomas Blades, a board member with gases company Linde, will become the new chief executive by the third quarter of the year.

The meeting was due to elect new supervisory board members later on Wednesday after two existing members said late on Tuesday they would not stand for re-election.

Bilfinger said that one of the two, John Feldmann, had stood down over differences of opinion over strategy. Feldmann declined to comment on what those differences were when asked by Reuters.

But two sources familiar with the situation said Feldmann had opposed selling the real estate unit, which Cevian was pushing.

DSW's Tuengler said: "At least we know now there is a strategy -- because Feldmann said he wasn't going along with it. Before, we'd thought there was no strategy."

Earlier, Bilfinger said its output fell 5 percent in the first quarter. Its shares traded 2.5 percent lower at 38.49 euros by 1350 GMT, close to the bottom of the German mid-cap index.

It confirmed its 2016 outlook for a significant decline in output and slight rise in operating profit. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir)