* Needs another 2-3 weeks to decide on sale of Building &
Facility
* Power plant services unit already for sale
* Shares down 2.5 percent
By Georgina Prodhan
MANNHEIM, Germany, May 11 Shareholders in
struggling German engineering services group Bilfinger
demanded in vain on Wednesday to be told whether the company
would be broken up.
Bilfinger is selling one of its three businesses and is
contemplating offers for a second, potentially leaving it only
with its plant-engineering division, which is being restructured
as it grapples with falling demand from the energy sector.
The company, under management and a chairman installed by
activist investor and 26 percent shareholder Cevian, said in
January it was examining unsolicited offers for its most
profitable business, its real estate services unit.
The third unit, which services power plants, was put up for
sale last year by Bilfinger, which in its heyday built the
Sydney Opera House and the Munich Olympic stadium.
Bilfinger said on Wednesday it would still need another two
to three weeks to make a decision on the real estate services
business, frustrating shareholders at its annual meeting.
"There's an elephant in the room here," said Marc Tuengler,
chief executive of DSW, Germany's biggest association for retail
investors.
"A breakup as such is not necessarily a bad thing... but if
it's being discussed, you have to give answers."
Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann, who is running the
company on an interim basis after its latest chief executive
quit after less than a year, shrugged and smiled when challenged
once again to give clarity on the company's strategy.
He reiterated Bilfinger's determination to focus on its core
services, markets and regions -- a strategy outlined by CEO Per
Utnegaard before he quit abruptly last month.
Thomas Blades, a board member with gases company Linde, will
become the new chief executive by the third quarter of the year.
The meeting was due to elect new supervisory board members
later on Wednesday after two existing members said late on
Tuesday they would not stand for re-election.
Bilfinger said that one of the two, John Feldmann, had stood
down over differences of opinion over strategy. Feldmann
declined to comment on what those differences were when asked by
Reuters.
But two sources familiar with the situation said Feldmann
had opposed selling the real estate unit, which Cevian was
pushing.
DSW's Tuengler said: "At least we know now there is a
strategy -- because Feldmann said he wasn't going along with it.
Before, we'd thought there was no strategy."
Earlier, Bilfinger said its output fell 5 percent in the
first quarter. Its shares traded 2.5 percent lower at 38.49
euros by 1350 GMT, close to the bottom of the German mid-cap
index.
It confirmed its 2016 outlook for a significant decline in
output and slight rise in operating profit.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir)