MANNHEIM, Germany, March 20 German engineering
and services group Bilfinger kept a medium-term target
on Thursday of boosting annual net profit to around 400 million
euros ($556.4 million) by 2016, helped by cost cuts and an
improving European economy.
Bilfinger, which develops, builds and operates plants and
buildings, generates four fifths of its business in Europe,
where economic weakness led to delays in contract awards early
last year, mainly for bigger and higher-margin projects.
Last year, net profit fell by a third to 173 million euros,
while output was down 1 percent at 8.51 billion as governments
tightened budgets, dampening demand for infrastructure projects,
while companies were reluctant to make investments.
The company said its output volume should reach 11 billion
to 12 billion euros by 2016.
Bilfinger launched an efficiency programme last year, which
includes plans to cut about 1,250 administrative jobs over the
next two years.
It also reiterated plans to make further acquisitions to
boost output, while targeting organic growth of 3-5 percent by
2016 and a profit margin of around 6 percent based on earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA).
($1 = 0.7189 Euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)