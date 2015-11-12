* Q3 adjusted EBITA down 24 pct at 58 million euros

* Market conditions for power plant unit worsened in Q3

* Maintains full-year adjusted EBITA guidance (Updates throughout, adds shares, analyst comment)

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 Struggling German engineering services firm Bilfinger saw earnings slide further in the third quarter after its clients slashed spending in the oil and gas sector and its ailing power plant business still weighed on the balance sheet.

The company, which in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House and Munich Olympic stadium, reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 58 million euros ($62.4 million) in the third quarter, down 24 percent year on year.

Its important industrial segment, which includes customers such as oil major BP, took a strong hit from weak oil prices as clients reduced spending. Its power plant unit, which it expects to sell in the middle of 2016, saw a decline in orders.

"The already difficult situation in the power plant business has worsened as compared to the beginning of the year," the company said in its third-quarter statement.

Despite weak conditions in the energy sector, the engineering firm maintained its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITA between 150-170 million euros and flat year-on-year output volume.

Shares in Bilfinger traded up 0.6 percent at 0804 GMT in Frankfurt.

Weighed down by spiralling costs, Bilfinger also said it would focus on efficiency savings as administrative expenses have soared above 10 percent of output volume.

"In Q4 we do not see a further slump as we believe the largest part of cost should have been accrued after nine months," said Jasko Terzic, analyst at DZ Bank.

($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)