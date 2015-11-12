* Q3 adjusted EBITA down 24 pct at 58 million euros
* Market conditions for power plant unit worsened in Q3
* Maintains full-year adjusted EBITA guidance
FRANKFURT, Nov 12 Struggling German engineering
services firm Bilfinger saw earnings slide further in
the third quarter after its clients slashed spending in the oil
and gas sector and its ailing power plant business still weighed
on the balance sheet.
The company, which in its heyday built the Sydney Opera
House and Munich Olympic stadium, reported adjusted earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 58 million
euros ($62.4 million) in the third quarter, down 24 percent year
on year.
Its important industrial segment, which includes customers
such as oil major BP, took a strong hit from weak oil
prices as clients reduced spending. Its power plant unit, which
it expects to sell in the middle of 2016, saw a decline in
orders.
"The already difficult situation in the power plant business
has worsened as compared to the beginning of the year," the
company said in its third-quarter statement.
Despite weak conditions in the energy sector, the
engineering firm maintained its full-year outlook for adjusted
EBITA between 150-170 million euros and flat year-on-year output
volume.
Shares in Bilfinger traded up 0.6 percent at 0804 GMT in
Frankfurt.
Weighed down by spiralling costs, Bilfinger also said it
would focus on efficiency savings as administrative expenses
have soared above 10 percent of output volume.
"In Q4 we do not see a further slump as we believe the
largest part of cost should have been accrued after nine
months," said Jasko Terzic, analyst at DZ Bank.
