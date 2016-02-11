* Bilfinger reviews offers for its Building and Facility arm
* Q4 adjusted EBITA 65 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 42 mln
* Shares indicated up 1 pct, outperforming lower market
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German industrial services
company Bilfinger reported better-than-expected
fourth-quarter profits on Thursday as it contemplates offers it
has received for its most successful unit that may lead to a
break-up of the group.
Bilfinger, under new management picked by activist investor
Cevian, is reviewing offers for its Building and Facility arm,
which just months ago was declared one of two pillars on which
the struggling group would rebuild itself.
A sale would leave Bilfinger with only its Industrial
division, which provides services to chemical, pharmaceutical
and oil and gas customers and reported a 73 percent drop in core
earnings in the quarter, with output volume down 5 percent.
"We still have a demanding 2016 ahead of us," Chief
Executive Per Utnegaard said. "In addition to the necessary
restructuring of the group, we will make targeted investments in
growth initiatives to make Bilfinger fit for the future."
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) at continuing operations fell 34 percent to
65 million euros ($73 million), above the average forecast of 42
million euros in a Reuters survey.
Output volume was flat at 1.7 billion euros - giving a
profit margin of 3.8 percent - and orders rose 27 percent thanks
to a 72 percent jump at Building and Facility.
Bilfinger shares were indicated to open 1 percent higher in
Frankfurt, the only riser in the German mid-cap index.
The blue-chip DAX was expected to open 1.3 percent
lower.
"The figures are clearly above market expectations and
Bilfinger clearly outperformed the guidance. This is positive
given the fact that the market environment in the Oil & Gas
sector deteriorated further in Q4," DZ Bank analyst Thorsten
Reigber said.
"Nevertheless in our view the most important trigger for
the share in the coming months are the future management plans
for the overall strategic repositioning of the company," he
wrote. We still think that a split-up of the group cannot be
ruled out completely."
Bilfinger is due to publish detailed full-year results
including a forecast on March 16.
The company in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House and
the Munich Olympic stadium but began to exit construction years
ago to focus on higher-margin services.
When its key customers in the utilities and petrochemicals
sectors began to run into trouble Bilfinger was caught by
surprise and was forced to issue six profit warnings between the
summers of 2014 and 2015.
Cevian has sunk more than 600 million euros into Bilfinger
since it began acquiring shares in 2011, on which it has made a
paper loss of more than 100 million euros, according to Reuters
calculations.
($1 = 0.8854 euros)
