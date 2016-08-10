* Sees 2016 output around 4.1 bln eur vs 5 bln in 2015

* FY adjusted EBITA seen rising significantly from 2015's loss

* Shares down 0.4 pct (Adds details on outlook, background, shares)

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 German engineering services group Bilfinger said its full-year profit would be burdened by one-off charges amounting to roughly 200 million euros ($223 million) as it regroups under new Chief Executive Tom Blades, its fourth in two years.

Bilfinger has been plagued by mismanagement, strategy U-turns and a collapse in its customer base in the past few years but is now trying to steer a steady course focused on its plant-engineering unit, which caters mainly to the oil and gas sector.

The Mannheim-based company said it still expected a significant improvement in 2016 adjusted operating profit from last year's loss of 23 million euros thanks to efficiency improvements, capacity adjustments and reduced project losses.

It added on Wednesday that it expected 2016 output - the value of work done - to fall to about 4.1 billion euros from 5 billion a year earlier. Bilfinger had previously said it expected a "significant" decrease in output.

Bilfinger turned a second-quarter profit before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 2 million euros, compared with a loss of 34 million a year earlier and the average forecast for a loss of 4 million in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Its shares slipped 0.4 percent in early trading, broadly in line with the German blue-chip DAX.

($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)