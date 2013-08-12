FRANKFURT Aug 12 Germany's Bilfinger,
which maintains industrial facilities for groups including Royal
Dutch/Shell and BASF, said adjusted
operating profit declined 2 percent, citing a challenging
economic environment.
"With regard to orders placed, the company is faced with
unchanged restraint on the part of its clients due to uncertain
economic conditions in some areas, with a particular impact on
the project business," it said in a statement on Monday.
Adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) slid to 96 million euros ($128 million),
compared with 94.3 million euros expected on average by analysts
in a Reuters poll.
Bilfinger reiterated it expected EBITA as well as net
profit, when adjusted for gains from asset sales, to rise this
year compared with 2012.