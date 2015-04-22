* Fifth profit warning since last June

* 2015 EBITA, adjusted net profit seen falling considerably

* Shares drop 8.2 percent in after-hours trading (Adds details on coming restructuring, Q1, background)

FRANKFURT, April 22 German building services firm Bilfinger issued its fifth profit warning in under a year on Wednesday, saying its U.S. oil and gas business was faring worse than expected and demand in its power plant business remained weak.

The company said it would carry out an "extensive restructuring and a fundamental realignment" of its power business, which has been hit by Germany's switch to renewable energy, after it made a loss in the first quarter.

Bilfinger services and maintains industrial plants and has been caught out by high exposure to the energy sector. It has also struggled to integrate hundreds of firms it bought as it switched focus to services from construction.

"In the case of further upheaval in the power plant sector in financial year 2015 and depending on the future strategic alignment of the Power business segment, a goodwill impairment of the divisions in this segment cannot be ruled out," it said.

Shares in Bilfinger dropped 8.2 percent to 53.40 euros in after-hours trading in Frankfurt.

Bilfinger, 26 percent owned by European activist investor Cevian, said it would miss targets for both output -- the value of work done -- and profits for this year.

It said 2015 adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) would fall considerably from last year's 270 million euros ($289 million) and adjusted net profit would be substantially below the 175 million it made in 2014.

Bilfinger added a range of special items, especially restructuring expenses, would also hit net profit.

In February, it had forecast output of around 7.5 billion euros, compared with 7.69 billion in 2014, and an increase of 1-5 percent in adjusted EBITA over 2014's 270 million euros.

Bilfinger has been run by interim chief executive Herbert Bodner since its previous CEO resigned last August after the second profit warning. Its new finance chief, Axel Salzmann, started three weeks ago.

Sources familiar with the matter said in February Swissport CEO Per Utnegaard was expected to be named the company's new chief, but Bilfinger has made no announcement.

Bilfinger reported an adjusted EBITA loss of 8 million euros in preliminary results for the first quarter compared with a profit of 47 million a year earlier, and an adjusted net loss of 21 million euros compared with a profit of 26 million.

Output rose 3 percent to 1.76 billion euros and orders rose 9 percent, thanks to a large increase in Bilfinger's building and facilities business.

Bilfinger is due to publish full first-quarter results on May 7.

($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Mark Potter)