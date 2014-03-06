FRANKFURT, March 6 German engineering and services group Bilfinger said on Thursday it had formed a joint venture for facility services with Siemens and China's Beijing International Technology Cooperation Center (BITCC).

Bilfinger said it holds 40 percent in the venture, while Siemens and BITCC hold 25 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

No financial details were disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)