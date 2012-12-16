VIENNA Dec 16 Germany's Bilfinger has
a 1-billion-euro ($1.3 billion) war chest for acquisitions it is
seeking to boost its presence abroad, Chief Executive Roland
Koch told a newspaper.
"We have a few ideas, the pipeline is well filled and we
have the money we need," Koch told the Welt am Sonntag.
"We want to become more international and expand, for
instance, in Asia and America. Many of our customers operate
internationally and expect us to follow them around the world."
Bilfinger, which services industrial plants, is keen to get
companies with engineering expertise, he added.
He said the company was faring well.
"We hardly notice anything from the economic downturn. For
one thing we have a high share of customers from Germany, and on
the other hand from the oil and gas business, which is exactly
where things are still going well, even if not very well any
longer."
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)