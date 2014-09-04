FRANKFURT, Sept 4 German industrial services and
construction group Bilfinger, which is 20
percent-owned by Swedish activist investor Cevian, sees no
imminent danger of being broken up after three profit warnings,
its chief executive said.
"The danger that a company will have other owners and a
breakup will happen is always there when a company is
undervalued," Herbert Bodner told journalists on a conference
call.
Although Bilfinger's valuation is not good, Bodner said he
did not anticipate being broken up: "I see no immediate danger."
