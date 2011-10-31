* Takes 12.6 percent stake

* Says will not go higher than 30 percent

* Bilfinger shares up 1.5 percent (Adds detail, background, comments)

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Financial investor Cevian has become the largest shareholder in German builder Bilfinger Berger , acquiring a 12.6 percent stake and saying it might raise its holding.

Cevian, known in Germany for previously holding a stake in crane maker Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE, said it saw itself as a minority investor and would not seek to raise its stake in Bilfinger past 30 percent.

"Cevian ... does not exclude increasing its stake, but does not intend to take over the company," the group, which manages more than 3.5 billion euros ($5 billion) in assets, said in a statement.

Roland Koch, a former politician who took over as Bilfinger's chief executive in July, welcomed Cevian's investment, saying he saw it as confirmation of the group's strategy.

Cevian said it envisaged an investment horizon of between three and seven years and was prepared to take a seat on the supervisory board, as it generally does.

"We don't want to only observe from outside, but also support the group from the inside," Jens Tischendorf, head of Cevian Germany, told Reuters on Monday.

The group added it did not plan to seek changes to the group's management board.

Cevian did not disclose how much it paid for the stake. At current market values, the stake is worth about 373 million euros.

Shares in Bilfinger were up 1.5 percent at 65.12 euros by 1349 GMT. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)