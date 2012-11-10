FRANKFURT Nov 10 Prosecutors last month raided offices of German industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger the company said on Saturday, confirming a report by Austrian daily Die Presse.

"German and foreign authorities searched different offices of Bilfinger in mid-October. According to prosecutors the investigations concern incidents from 2006 and 2007," Bilfinger said in a statement, adding it fully cooperated with the prosecutors.

Die Presse reported that prosecutors searched the company's headquarters in Mannheim as well as branches in Austria, Hungary and Slovakia.

The newspaper added that Bilfinger has asked two senior managers to take leave after allegations relating to the handling of a 495-million-euro ($630 million) highway construction project in Hungary.

Bilfinger and two other groups in 2008 were picked to build 65 kilometers of highway in Hungary.

Separately, Bilfinger won orders to help construct the metro in Hungary's capital Budapest as well as in Slovakia's capital Bratislava.

According to the newspaper, compliance rules were not met in the process of winning these contracts and an internal review at Bilfinger had looked at the cases in 2010.

A spokesman for Bilfinger said on Saturday that he was unable to comment on any of the newspaper's other allegations as the investigation was still ongoing.