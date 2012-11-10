FRANKFURT Nov 10 Prosecutors last month raided
offices of German industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger
the company said on Saturday, confirming a report by
Austrian daily Die Presse.
"German and foreign authorities searched different offices
of Bilfinger in mid-October. According to prosecutors the
investigations concern incidents from 2006 and 2007," Bilfinger
said in a statement, adding it fully cooperated with the
prosecutors.
Die Presse reported that prosecutors searched the company's
headquarters in Mannheim as well as branches in Austria, Hungary
and Slovakia.
The newspaper added that Bilfinger has asked two senior
managers to take leave after allegations relating to the
handling of a 495-million-euro ($630 million) highway
construction project in Hungary.
Bilfinger and two other groups in 2008 were picked to build
65 kilometers of highway in Hungary.
Separately, Bilfinger won orders to help construct the metro
in Hungary's capital Budapest as well as in Slovakia's capital
Bratislava.
According to the newspaper, compliance rules were not met in
the process of winning these contracts and an internal review at
Bilfinger had looked at the cases in 2010.
A spokesman for Bilfinger said on Saturday that he was
unable to comment on any of the newspaper's other allegations as
the investigation was still ongoing.