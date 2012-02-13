* 2011 special div 0.90 eur/shr, overall div 3.40 eur
* Sees 2012 net profit up significantly on capital gains
* Sees output volume down
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Germany's Bilfinger
Berger said it would pay shareholders a special
dividend of 0.90 euros per share to pass on to shareholders
capital gains from the sale of its Australian business.
That brings the total dividend payment for 2011 to 3.40
euros per share, more than the 3.23 euros consensus in a Reuters
poll, after the sale of Valemus Australia helped boost full-year
net profit by 39 percent to 394 million euros ($520 million).
Bilfinger Berger said on Monday it expects capital gains to
buoy its 2012 profits as well after it sold part of its stake in
Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN), generating net
proceeds of about 20 million euros.
Bilfinger Berger said earlier this month it cuts its stake
in JBN to 39.9 percent from 49.9 percent and plans to further
reduce its investment there.
The company posted an increase in output to 8.48 billion
euros, above consensus of 8.31 billion, on the back of demand
for industrial services and power services.
Bilfinger expects its output volume to decline this year as
it cuts its exposure to the volatile construction sector, which
is being hit by austerity measures in Europe, and to Nigeria.
Bilfinger Berger's biggest business is Industrial Services
-- maintenance of industrial plants in the oil, chemicals and
steel sectors, among others -- followed by Power Services, which
helps improve power plants' efficiency and extend their lives.
It said it expects output volume to increase moderately in
Industrial Services in 2012, with growth in operating profit. In
the Power Services business, output volume will grow faster this
year than in 2011 thanks to strong international demand.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)