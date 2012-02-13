* 2011 special div 0.90 eur/shr, overall div 3.40 eur

* Sees 2012 net profit up significantly on capital gains

* Sees output volume down (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Germany's Bilfinger Berger said it would pay shareholders a special dividend of 0.90 euros per share to pass on to shareholders capital gains from the sale of its Australian business.

That brings the total dividend payment for 2011 to 3.40 euros per share, more than the 3.23 euros consensus in a Reuters poll, after the sale of Valemus Australia helped boost full-year net profit by 39 percent to 394 million euros ($520 million).

Bilfinger Berger said on Monday it expects capital gains to buoy its 2012 profits as well after it sold part of its stake in Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN), generating net proceeds of about 20 million euros.

Bilfinger Berger said earlier this month it cuts its stake in JBN to 39.9 percent from 49.9 percent and plans to further reduce its investment there.

The company posted an increase in output to 8.48 billion euros, above consensus of 8.31 billion, on the back of demand for industrial services and power services.

Bilfinger expects its output volume to decline this year as it cuts its exposure to the volatile construction sector, which is being hit by austerity measures in Europe, and to Nigeria.

Bilfinger Berger's biggest business is Industrial Services -- maintenance of industrial plants in the oil, chemicals and steel sectors, among others -- followed by Power Services, which helps improve power plants' efficiency and extend their lives.

It said it expects output volume to increase moderately in Industrial Services in 2012, with growth in operating profit. In the Power Services business, output volume will grow faster this year than in 2011 thanks to strong international demand. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)