UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Bilia
* Q4 net turnover amounted to SEK 5,318 m (4,878).
* Q4 operating profit excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 204 m (159)
* Says proposes a regular dividend of SEK 12.00 (9.00)
* Says board proposes a 2-for-1 stock split
* Says overall demand for cars and service during Q1 of 2015 will be on a par with same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.