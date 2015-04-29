April 29 Bilia

* Q1 net turnover amounted to SEK 4,715 million vs year-ago 4,291 million

* Q1 operating profit excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 153 million vs year-ago 101 million

* Says believe that demand for cars and service during Q2 of 2015 will be on a par with same quarter last year

* Says discontinuing of operation in Denmark continues according to plan