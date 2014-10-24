STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Bilia Ab, Q3

* Net turnover amounted to sek 4,531 m (4,155)

* Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability amounted to sek 119 m (96)

* Bilia ab says believe that demand for cars and service during q4 of 2014 will be on a par with same quarter last year