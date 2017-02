ISTANBUL Aug 11 Turkish drugmaker Bilim Ilac is in talks to sell a stake to private equity firm Actera and talks are expected to conclude next month, a Bilim Ilac official told Reuters on Thursday.

The size of the stake to be sold was not clear, the same official said.

Another source close to the deal told Reuters last week that Actera was buying a 10 percent stake in the drug maker in a deal valuing the company at over $900 million.

Bilim Ilac is one of the top 2 players in the domestic market, according to its website. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)