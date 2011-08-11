(Adds background)
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL Aug 11 Turkish drugmaker Bilim Ilac is
in talks to sell a stake to private equity firm Actera and
discussions are expected to conclude next month, a Bilim Ilac
official told Reuters on Thursday.
The size of the stake to be sold was not clear, the same
official said.
Another source close to the deal told Reuters last week that
Actera was buying a 10 percent stake in the drugmaker in a deal
valuing the company at over $900 million.
Bilim Ilac is one of the top 2 players in the domestic
market, according to its website.
In April, sources familiar with the deal said European
buyout firms Cinven, CVC and Advent International were among
potential buyers of a stake in Bilim Ilac.
Bilim Ilac had a 5.1 percent market share in 2010, according
to the company's website. The Turkish drug market had revenue of
14.8 billion lira ($9.74 billion) in 2010, according to Bilim
Ilac.
Turkey is attracting larger generic manufacturers and major
drugmakers with one of the highest economic growth rates in
Europe and robust growth in the pharmaceutical market.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)