(Adds background)

By Seda Sezer

ISTANBUL Aug 11 Turkish drugmaker Bilim Ilac is in talks to sell a stake to private equity firm Actera and discussions are expected to conclude next month, a Bilim Ilac official told Reuters on Thursday.

The size of the stake to be sold was not clear, the same official said.

Another source close to the deal told Reuters last week that Actera was buying a 10 percent stake in the drugmaker in a deal valuing the company at over $900 million.

Bilim Ilac is one of the top 2 players in the domestic market, according to its website.

In April, sources familiar with the deal said European buyout firms Cinven, CVC and Advent International were among potential buyers of a stake in Bilim Ilac.

Bilim Ilac had a 5.1 percent market share in 2010, according to the company's website. The Turkish drug market had revenue of 14.8 billion lira ($9.74 billion) in 2010, according to Bilim Ilac.

Turkey is attracting larger generic manufacturers and major drugmakers with one of the highest economic growth rates in Europe and robust growth in the pharmaceutical market. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)