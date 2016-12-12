Dec 12 Microsoft Corp founder Bill
Gates, along with a string of high-profile executives including
Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd Chairman Jack Ma, are investing more
than $1 billion in a clean energy fund.
The fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), will finance
emerging energy research to reduce global greenhouse gas
emissions to near-zero.
The fund's investors include Masayoshi Son, founder and CEO
of SoftBank Group Corp, LinkedIn Corp co-founder Reid
Hoffman, Amazon Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos and
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.
The fund is an investment vehicle of the Breakthrough Energy
Coalition, an informal club of private investors and
institutions from around the world, who have agreed to pump seed
money into energy research and development.
