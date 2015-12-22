PARIS Dec 22 Carrefour has agreed to buy supermarket company Billa Romania from Germany's Rewe group , the French retailer said on Tuesday.

"Through this acquisition Carrefour would become the leading supermarket operator in Romania," the company said in a statement without disclosing financial details of the deal.

Billa Romania operates 86 supermarkets. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Goodman)