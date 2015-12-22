UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 22 Carrefour has agreed to buy supermarket company Billa Romania from Germany's Rewe group , the French retailer said on Tuesday.
"Through this acquisition Carrefour would become the leading supermarket operator in Romania," the company said in a statement without disclosing financial details of the deal.
Billa Romania operates 86 supermarkets. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.