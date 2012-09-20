MELBOURNE, Sept 20 Australia's Billabong International Ltd said one of its two suitors had dropped out of the race, leaving private equity firm TPG Capital as the sole bidder with its offer of $700 million.

On Sept. 6, Billabong announced that a new party had offered around A$1.45 a share, equivalent to TPG's July offer valued around A$694 million. Billabong never named the second bidder but two sources who asked not to be named told Reuters it was Bain Capital LLC. A spokeswoman at Bain declined to comment on Sept. 6.

That suitor has withdrawn its offer after being allowed to assess Billabong's finances, the retailer said on Thursday.

Billabong, which has lost nearly half its market value in six months, snubbed a more generous TPG offer of A$3.30 a share in February and then issued a string of bad earnings news.

Billabong granted due diligence to both parties and said it was actively seeking a price and terms it could recommend to shareholders.