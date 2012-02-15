Feb 16 Australian surfwear group Billabong International has received a A$766 million ($821 million) takeover offer from a private equity group that is believed to be TPG Capital, the Australian Financial Review said on Thursday, without naming its source.

Billabong Chairman Ted Kunkel received the offer of at least A$3 a share on Tuesday, the newspaper said.

A spokesman at Billabong was unable to comment. TPG also declined to discuss the matter.

Australian retailer Pacific Brands and industrial services firm Spotless have also been eyed by private equity after sharp falls in their share price. See .

Billabong shares last traded at A$1.79, down from over A$9 in February a year ago. ($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)