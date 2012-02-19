MELBOURNE Feb 20 Australian surfwear maker Billabong International Ltd said it received an indicative takeover proposal from TPG Capital that does not preclude the planned sale of a half-stake in one of its most profitable brands.

"The proposal is subject to due diligence, subject to finance and conditional on a number of other matters, but it does not preclude the Nixon transaction announced on Friday 17 February 2012," the company said.

The offer at A$3 per share, worth A$765 million ($820 million), is unchanged from last week's offer by TPG made before the Nixon sale was announced. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)