SYDNEY, March 26 Struggling Australian surf-wear retailer Billabong said on Thursday it received notice of a shareholder class action lawsuit over market disclosures it made four years ago.

The Federal Court of Australia online register said law firm Slater & Gordon Ltd filed a statement of claim a day earlier. A Slater & Gordon spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The law firm said a year ago that it planned to seek compensation for shareholders, alleging the company gave earnings guidance for the 2012 financial year that lacked reasonable grounds.

Billabong forecast on Aug. 19, 2011, that it would achieve strong earnings growth in financial year 2012, but it withdrew the guidance a few months later and said earnings would fall, sending its shares down over 50 percent in the following days, Slater & Gordon said.

The retailer was saved in 2013 by a refinancing deal from U.S. private equity firms Centerbridge Partners LP and Oaktree Capital Management, which replaced its leadership. The company posted a half-year profit in February, its first profit in three years.

In a statement, Billabong said it "wholly rejects and intends to vigorously defend the claim", which seeks unspecified declarations and unquantified damages.

The retailer said its board has appointed a subcommittee to handle the lawsuit and its management "remain absolutely focused on the ongoing turnaround of the company's operations globally".

Billabong shares, which traded as high as A$6.40 ($5) in early 2011, closed down 0.8 percent at 60 cents on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.2763 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Leslie Adler)