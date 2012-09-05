UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MELBOURNE, Sept 6 Australian surfwear company Billabong International said it has received a fresh takeover offer from an unnamed party at a price close to an offer by private equity firm TPG Capital.
TPG offered A$1.45 a share, or A$694 million ($707 million), in July. The second company offered "around A$1.45" a share, has signed a confidentiality agreement and has been granted due diligence, Billabong said in a statement on Thursday.
Both offers are indicative, non-binding and conditional, and the offer price may be refined after perusal of Billabong's books.
Since TPG's first approach in February, Billabong has sold half its of watch brand Nixon, issued a profit warning, hired a new chief executive and raised A$225 million in equity to reduce debt.
TPG had offered A$3.30 per share in February but Billabong rejected it, saying it did not reflect the company's underlying value. ($1 = 0.9823 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources