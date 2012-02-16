UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
MELBOURNE Feb 17 Australian surfwear group Billabong said it did not foresee the extent of the global economic downturn and did not expect domestic retail spending to recover in the near term.
Chief Executive Derek O'Neill made the comments in a call with analysts.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
Feb 20 Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)