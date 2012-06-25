SYDNEY, June 26 The founder and top shareholder
of struggling Australian surfwear maker Billabong International
is open to another takeover offer after rejecting an
approach earlier this year, the Australian Financial Review
reported on Tuesday.
Gordon Merchant, who owns more than 15 percent of Billabong,
turned down a A$3.30 per share approach from private equity firm
TPG, saying in February he would not accept less than
A$4 per share.
Shares in Billabong plunged 36 percent to a record low of
A$0.925 on Monday after a deeply discounted rights issue and
profit warning last week.
"I thought it was the right decision at the time ... No one
has lost more money than I have," the newspaper quoted Merchant
as saying from South Africa. "I don't have any set figure in my
head, but I would consider [a lower offer than $4 a share]," he
said.
