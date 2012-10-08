MELBOURNE Oct 9 Australian surfwear retailer
Billabong International Ltd, which is fending off a
$700 million private equity bid, said on Tuesday it has
appointed former fashion executive Ian Pollard as chairman to
guide a turnaround.
TPG Capital Management LP has spent six weeks
examining the books of Billabong, but last week expressed
concerns to the company about what it has found, with media
reports suggesting TPG may drop its offer.
Current Billabong chairman Ted Kunkel, who previously
announced plans to step down, presided over a rapid debt-fuelled
expansion before the global financial crisis hit. Billabong
rejected a higher takeover offer from TPG in February worth $904
million.
Pollard is a past chairman of Just Group, the owner of
several youth-oriented fashion retail chains including Just
Jeans, Dotti and JayJays. Just has since been taken over by
Premier Investments Ltd.
"Ian will bring a strong mix of commercial and financial
expertise to assist with the ongoing transformation of the
Billabong business," Kunkel said in a statement.
Billabong has said it is pursuing a four-year overhaul of
its business to combat sliding sales and profits.
Pollard will join the board as chairman elect after the
annual shareholders' meeting on Oct. 24.