MELBOURNE, July 24 Private equity firm TPG has made a second takeover bid for Australian surfwear company Billabong International, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

The Australian Financial Review earlier reported TPG had made an A$1.45 per share offer, a 32 percent premium to the last traded price of A$1.10. The AFR said the offer valued Billabong at $695 million ($714 million), a figure the source disputed, without giving detail.

An announcement on the offer was expected later on Tuesday, the source said.

TPG made a failed A$3.30-a-share offer for Billabong in February. Since then, Billabong has sold half its of watch brand Nixon, issued a profit warning, hired a new chief executive and raised A$225 million in equity.

Billabong was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)