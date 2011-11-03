Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
(Follows alerts)
* Q3 adj EPS $0.35 vs est.$0.53
* To drill 300 wells this year
Nov 3 Natural gas-focused explorer and producer Bill Barrett Corp's quarterly profit fell below analysts expectations largely on costs related to abandoning unproductive wells.
The Denver, Colorado-based company cut its full-year outlook for lease operating, gathering, transportation and processing costs citing cost-control measures.
Bill Barrett forecast higher administrative costs, mostly because of higher employee costs and headcount.
The company, which holds assets in Uinta basin, Colorado and Wyoming, said it will drill about 300 gross wells this year.
Third-quarter net income fell to $20.6 million, or 43 cents a share, from $24.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago.
Profit, on an adjusted basis, was 35 cents a share.
Oil and gas revenue rose to $206.6 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 53 cents a share on revenue of $199.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $40.77 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.