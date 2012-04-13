* "Ninety Days" is second memoir of NY literary agent
* Follows "Portrait of an Addict as a Young Man"
* Details writer's rehab and rebound from cocaine abuse
By Christine Kearney
NEW YORK, April 13 New York literary agent Bill
Clegg's first memoir counted down two months spent blowing
$70,000 on a binge of crack cocaine and male escorts in New
York's boutique hotels while avoiding loved ones and the
publishing agency he built and owned.
His newest book begins where the first left off with a new
goal of 90 days. But this time around, Clegg is not out to kill
himself with endless sleep-deprived, paranoid nights on cocaine.
Instead, it's an account of getting sober and a journey of
relapse and recovery.
"Ninety Days," released in the United States this week, is
Clegg's second - and last, he promises - truth tale following
2010's "Portrait of an Addict as a Young Man." That book shocked
the New York media world, pleased critics, and enamored readers
with Clegg's wrenching, honest style and the tragedy of his rise
and fall.
Rather than cashing in on his first book's sweeping success,
Clegg, now 41, told Reuters in an interview he didn't feel he
had any choice but to head straight into the next personal
offering of his struggle with addiction.
"I just didn't have a finished feeling," he said, recalling
how he kept on writing even before his first book was published
and without knowing how that would be received.
But now, after "Ninety Days," "the well is dry," said Clegg.
"It was the last drop of writing in me."
His new memoir begins with Clegg returning from a
rehabilitation clinic to New York City, the tempting den of his
many dances with drugs and alcohol. In an effort to stay sober,
he joins an addicts support group, finds a sponsor, and begins a
roller coaster ride to beating his habit.
Clegg doesn't compare "Ninety Days", which like his first
memoir replaces some real names with pseudonyms, to the many
recovery memoirs that have come before him, nor does he pretend
to be an expert on addiction. It's simply his personal journey.
"I felt like for a long time I was the only one who ever
tried to get sober but couldn't," he said. "And I would look
around the rooms and I would see people getting sober and I just
thought 'Wow, I am really the one person who can't get this.'"
Unlike his first book, which the reader spends mostly inside
Clegg's paranoid mind following his harrowing descent as he is
convinced he is being trailed by counter-narcotics agents, the
second one explores the lives of several of recovering addicts
around him - a community he feels indebted to.
"The truth is that, in my experience with other alcoholics
and addicts, the story of recovery and the story of active
addiction is very common. The experiences, the challenges, the
feelings we have are so predictable in a funny way," he said.
RETURN FROM COCAINE ABYSS
The book follows Clegg's climb back from having no home,
little money and no job back to being hired as literary agent at
William Morris, where he remains to this day representing such
high-profile names as Diane Keaton, Anjelica Huston and authors
such as Lauren Groff and Nick Flynn.
Since "Portrait", letters of support have come from a range
of readers, former addicts to New Yorkers carving out successful
careers who relate to Clegg's painful journey of presenting one
image to the world versus the lonely and desperate person he was
inside.
Clegg's own theory on his former dual personalities is that
many successful people are often over compensating for
insecurities.
"Their compensation for that insecurity sort of begets
success," he said. "The more success they get, the greater
distance there is from this outside perception and inside
reality."
In getting sober Clegg learned "the distance between that
external and internal reality. The distance gets bridged and
eventually there is an alignment to 'what you see is what you
get'. And I am not hiding some secret truth behind this
seemingly comfortable confidence, which is a facade."
He isn't aware if people ever discarded him in his
professional or personal life due to his admissions, but if so,
he deals with it in the even manner of many former addicts who
have already faced their worst fears.
"If you are not comfortable having somebody who has been an
active crack addict, an alcoholic, in your life, that is OK," he
said. "That's a private decision."
And he knocks wood when he now describes himself as "happy,"
after spending so long in drug-induced distress.
"I was only ever able to change my ways and grow solely and
painfully toward this happy life that I love right now through
great pain. It took losing almost everything in my life to get
me to get sober," he said.
As for whether he feels he will ever return to the seeming
secret thrill of those dark days, Clegg says that unbeknown to
most, recovery was the best high he has ever had.
"That first burst of sobriety which people in recovery often
describe as pink cloud - I have never felt so exhilarated in my
life," he said.
(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)