LONDON, July 27 Swedish packaging firms Billerud and Korsnas have agreed 10.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.53 billion) of bridge loans to support the merger of the two companies announced in June, the arranging banks said in a statement.

The financing comprises a 7.5 billion crown bridge loan to revolving credit facility, which will be replaced in the syndicated loan market; a 1.5 billion crown bridge to bond facility and a 1.5 billion crown bridge to equity facility for Billerud.

The bridge to revolving credit facility and bridge to equity facility carry maturities of 12 months with two six-month extension options, while the bridge to equity facility is for 9 months with a three-month extension option.

Mandated lead arrangers Svenska Handelsbanken and SEB provided the loans on an equal basis.

The merger involves holding company Kinnevik selling its Korsnas packaging operations to slightly bigger rival Billerud for 2.7 billion crowns to form a combined group called BillerudKorsnas with annual sales of about 20 billion crowns [ID: nL5E8HK15J]. ($1 = 6.8670 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)