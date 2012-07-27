By Alasdair Reilly
| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 Swedish packaging firms Billerud
and Korsnas have agreed 10.5 billion Swedish crowns
($1.53 billion) of bridge loans to support the merger of the two
companies announced in June, the arranging banks said in a
statement.
The financing comprises a 7.5 billion crown bridge loan to
revolving credit facility, which will be replaced in the
syndicated loan market; a 1.5 billion crown bridge to bond
facility and a 1.5 billion crown bridge to equity facility for
Billerud.
The bridge to revolving credit facility and bridge to equity
facility carry maturities of 12 months with two six-month
extension options, while the bridge to equity facility is for 9
months with a three-month extension option.
Mandated lead arrangers Svenska Handelsbanken and SEB
provided the loans on an equal basis.
The merger involves holding company Kinnevik selling its
Korsnas packaging operations to slightly bigger rival Billerud
for 2.7 billion crowns to form a combined group called
BillerudKorsnas with annual sales of about 20 billion crowns
[ID: nL5E8HK15J].
($1 = 6.8670 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)