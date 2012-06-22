By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK, June 22
NEW YORK, June 22 George Washington's personal
copy of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights sold for $9.8
million at auction on Friday, setting a record for an American
book or historic document.
Several bidders at Christie's New York salesroom and others
on the telephone competed for the first U.S. president's signed,
gold-embossed volume dating to 1789, which had a pre-sale
estimated of up to $3 million.
The Mount Vernon Ladies Association, which maintains the
historic Mount Vernon estate in Virginia that was Washington's
home and is now open to the public, was the successful bidder.
The bound volume was Washington's personal copy of the Acts
of Congress.
They include the Constitution, whose preamble promises to
"secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our
Posterity," and the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to
the Constitution, which establish such fundamental liberties as
the right to free speech, press, assembly and religion.
Christie's described the book as being in near-pristine
condition after 223 years. It was specially printed for
Washington in 1789, his first year in office as president.
The margins include Washington's handwritten brackets and
notations highlighting key passages concerning the president's
responsibilities.
The Acts of Congress volume was sold from Washington's
library at Mt. Vernon in 1876 and eventually bought at auction
by collector Richard Dietrich in the 1960s. It was being sold
by the family's estate.
Similar volumes created for Thomas Jefferson, the first
Secretary of State and third U.S. president, and Attorney
General John Jay, are in Indiana's Lilly Library and a private
collection, respectively.
Rare books and manuscripts have achieved impressive prices
in recent years.
An autographed manuscript of Lincoln's 1864 election victory
speech sold for $3.4 million in February 2009, which set a
record for an American manuscript at the time. A 1787 letter
written from Washington to his nephew on the subject of the
ratification of the Constitution fetched $3.2 million in
December 2009.
