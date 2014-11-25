NEW YORK Nov 25 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $40 billion in four-week bills at an interest rate of 0.06 percent, which was the highest since March, Treasury data showed.

The interest rate on the latest four-week or one-month T-bill supply due on Dec. 26 was higher than the 0.035 percent at last week's $40 billion sale of the same T-bill maturity.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or the amount of bids to the amount of T-bill offered, was 3.65, up from 3.51 last week, which was the weakest level in more than 13 months. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)