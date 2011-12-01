Dec 1 Prominent U.S. evangelist Billy Graham
has been diagnosed with pneumonia for the second time this
year, officials at the North Carolina hospital treating him
said on Thursday.
The confirmation of the 93-year-old Graham's latest illness
came a day after he was admitted to Mission Hospital in
Asheville, North Carolina, with suspected pneumonia.
"He is responding well to antibiotic treatment and is in
stable condition," Dr. Mark Hellreich, the pulmonologist
treating Graham, said in a statement.
Graham was treated in May for a previous bout of pneumonia.
The evangelist has preached the Christian gospel to
millions worldwide and given spiritual advice to numerous U.S.
presidents.
His wife, Ruth, died in June 2007.
