Dec 1 Prominent U.S. evangelist Billy Graham has been diagnosed with pneumonia for the second time this year, officials at the North Carolina hospital treating him said on Thursday.

The confirmation of the 93-year-old Graham's latest illness came a day after he was admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, with suspected pneumonia.

"He is responding well to antibiotic treatment and is in stable condition," Dr. Mark Hellreich, the pulmonologist treating Graham, said in a statement.

Graham was treated in May for a previous bout of pneumonia.

The evangelist has preached the Christian gospel to millions worldwide and given spiritual advice to numerous U.S. presidents.

His wife, Ruth, died in June 2007. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Greg McCune and Peter Cooney)