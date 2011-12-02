Dec 2 Prominent U.S. evangelist Billy Graham,
who is battling pneumonia for the second time this year, is
showing improvement at a North Carolina hospital, his doctor
said on Friday.
"Mr. Graham has made good clinical progress in combating
the pneumonia and he looks better," pulmonologist Dr. Mark
Hellreich said in a statement.
Hellreich is treating the 93-year-old Graham, who has
preached the Christian gospel to millions worldwide and given
spiritual advice to numerous U.S. presidents, at Mission
Hospital in the evangelist's home state of North Carolina.
No date has been set for Graham's discharge. He entered the
Asheville hospital on Wednesday.
Graham was treated in May for a previous bout of pneumonia.
His wife, Ruth, died in June 2007.
