Dec 2 Prominent U.S. evangelist Billy Graham, who is battling pneumonia for the second time this year, is showing improvement at a North Carolina hospital, his doctor said on Friday.

"Mr. Graham has made good clinical progress in combating the pneumonia and he looks better," pulmonologist Dr. Mark Hellreich said in a statement.

Hellreich is treating the 93-year-old Graham, who has preached the Christian gospel to millions worldwide and given spiritual advice to numerous U.S. presidents, at Mission Hospital in the evangelist's home state of North Carolina.

No date has been set for Graham's discharge. He entered the Asheville hospital on Wednesday.

Graham was treated in May for a previous bout of pneumonia. His wife, Ruth, died in June 2007. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)