ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkey's discount retailer BIM on Friday posted a 36 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit to 177.3 million lira ($87 million) as revenue picked up to 3.09 billion lira.

BIM had been expected to make 101 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of 10 banks and brokerages. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)