UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkey's discount retailer BIM on Friday posted a 36 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit to 177.3 million lira ($87 million) as revenue picked up to 3.09 billion lira.
BIM had been expected to make 101 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of 10 banks and brokerages. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources