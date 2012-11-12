ISTANBUL Nov 12 Turkish discount retailer BIM said on Monday its third-quarter net profit rose 10.8 percent to 86.4 million lira ($48.24 million), slightly below a Reuters poll forecast of 89 million lira.

BIM's net profit was at 78 million lira in the same period of last year, according to an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Sales rose 17.7 percent to 2.54 billion lira, it said. ($1 = 1.7912 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)