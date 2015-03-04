ISTANBUL, March 4 Turkish discount retailer BIM's net profit fell 22 percent in the fourth quarter to 82.4 million lira ($32.5 million), below a Reuters poll forecast of 112 million lira, data showed late on Thursday.

In 2014 as a whole, net profit fell 4 percent to 395.3 million lira, below a forecast of 425 million. Full-year sales rose 22 percent to 14.46 billion lira, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.5358 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)