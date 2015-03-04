UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, March 4 Turkish discount retailer BIM's net profit fell 22 percent in the fourth quarter to 82.4 million lira ($32.5 million), below a Reuters poll forecast of 112 million lira, data showed late on Thursday.
In 2014 as a whole, net profit fell 4 percent to 395.3 million lira, below a forecast of 425 million. Full-year sales rose 22 percent to 14.46 billion lira, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.5358 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.