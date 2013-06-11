KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 Malaysia's BIMB Holdings
Bhd has received approval from the country's central
bank to begin talks with Lembaga Tabung Haji for the latter's
18.5 percent stake in Bank Islam, the country's oldest Islamic
bank.
BIMB, which presently owns 51 percent of Bank Islam, is also
in the process of acquiring the 30.5 percent stake held by Dubai
Financial Group. If it acquires both stakes, BIMB will control
100 percent of Bank Islam.
Islamic finance in Malaysia, which has seen regulatory
reforms boost its share of the country's total banking assets to
more than 20 percent, has seen major consolidations as banks
seek to manage operational costs and win bigger deals.
Negotiations between BIMB and Lembaga Tabung Haji, which
manages funds for Muslim Malaysians to perform their pilgrimages
to Mecca, will be completed by the end of the year, BIMB said in
a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
BIMB's chief executive officer Johan Abdullah told reporters
in May that the valuation of the Dubai stake was already
determined, although a complete proposal had not been filed and
the amount has not been disclosed.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Matt Driskill)