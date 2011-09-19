Sept 19 Mexican bread maker Grupo Bimbo
(BIMBOA.MX) said on Monday it has finalized its purchase of
Argentina baker Alimentos Fargo.
Fargo is the largest producer and distributor of bread
products in Argentina, with annual sales of about $150 million
and five baking centers, the company said.
"This purchase strengthens the profile of Bimbo in Latin
America," the company said in a notice with the Mexico stock
exchange.
The deal will be reflected in financial results from
October, Bimbo said. No price was disclosed.
In July, Bimbo said its second-quarter profit fell 16
percent as raw material costs soared and the Mexican peso
strengthened, dampening its U.S. revenues. [ID:nN1E76J1W0]
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)